Missouri linebacker arrested for DWI, suspended indefinitely

COLUMBIA - Missouri Tigers senior linebacker Noah Robinson was arrested Friday morning by MU police on suspicion of a DWI.

Police confirmed Robinson was pulled over just before 3:00 a.m. for failing to signal near the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and College Avenue. He was arrested at 3:04 a.m.

An MU spokesperson says Robinson has been suspended indefinitely.

The Missouri student-athlete handbook states that a first offense is handled within the athletic department and athletes arrested for DWI are suspended from team activities for a minimum of one week.

Robinson joined the program as a transfer from Memphis prior to the 2017 season. He played in 10 games last season for the special teams unit, making one tackle. He made seven tackles in Missouri's spring game in April, second most on the team.

Missouri plays Purdue Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m.