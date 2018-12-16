Missouri looking into several ideas for Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is investigating about 10 percent of the 200 ideas it's received under a new program aimed at improving Interstate 70.
Stephen Miller, chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, says in a release that the department has received more than 190 ideas since announcing a plan to three months ago to seek ideas about how to get new revenue streams to improve U.S. 70.
Miller says some of the ideas are innovations that could be incorporated into a new roadway and others propose different ways to fund the 200-mile project. He says 15 to 20 of the ideas are being seriously studied.
One suggestion involves using solar panels to replace asphalt surfaces.
