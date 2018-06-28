Missouri Looks to Stay Perfect at Home as They Host No. 5 Florida

The Tigers host No. 5 Florida Gators on Tuesday, February 19.

Florida is 21-3 and leads the S-E-C by two games. Last month, Florida flattened Missouri by 83-52 in Gainsville. The Gators are the only S-E-C team ranked among the nation's Top 25.

Mizzou remains out of the poll after a loss at Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

Now, the Tigers make a quick turnaround for a game with the Gators.