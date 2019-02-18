Missouri Lottery Boasts Record Month in August

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri Lottery says August was its best month ever.



The lottery says it transferred more than $29 million from its profits to state education programs last month. That beat the previous record of a $27.7 million payment for education in February 2007.



A little over one-quarter of the lottery's total sales proceeds go to education. Much of the rest is returned to people as prizes.



Lottery executive director May Scheve Reardon says the agency has been working to improve its operations, sales techniques and advertising to sell more lottery tickets and increase the amount of money going to education.