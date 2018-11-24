Missouri Lottery Players Win More than $800k

COLUMBIA - The two winning Mega Millions jackpot tickets were purchased in California and Georgia, but thousands of Missourian winners combined to total $812,212 in prizes Tuesday night, according to Missouri Lottery officials.

Eleven Missouri players won $5,000 and two players turned their initial $5,000 prize into $20,000. Those two tickets were sold in Monett and St. Clair.

And while it wasn't "Mega Millions", Donald Young of Columbia won $100,000 after buying a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket at the Break Time on Business Loop 70. Young and his wife said they will spend the money on a family trip to Yellowstone Park.

Mega Millions players in Missouri have 180 days to claim their prizes. Players can take their tickets to any retail location and use a Check-A-Ticket machine to see if the ticket is a winner.

Missouri's public education will get about $5.9 million from Mega Millions sales during this jackpot alone.