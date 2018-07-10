Missouri Lottery transfers over $20 million to public education

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Lottery said Friday it sent $22.2 million in profits to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education.

The news release said the $22,232,310 is based on Lottery tickets sales from October, and it brings the total transfers for this fiscal year up to $104 million.

The Lottery said funds for this fiscal year will go toward several programs including the A+ Scholarship Program, the Foundation Program and Access Missouri.

If you want more information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including interactive maps of proceeds by program and by county, check out the "Where the $ Goes" section on the Missouri Lottery website.

The Lottery has generated more than $4.9 billion for the state and public education since Missouri Lottery sales started in 1986.