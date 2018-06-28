Missouri Lottery warns players of mail scam

JEFFERSON CITY - Officials from the Missouri Lottery are reminding players not to fall for a recent national mail scam.

According to lottery officials, the Missouri Lottery has received several letters from people wishing to claim prizes through fraudulent organizations throughout the month of August.

The letters come from organizations claiming to be the "NATIONAL PUBLISHERS CLEARING HOUSE" and "MEGA MILLION CLEARING HOUSE." Both list the Missouri Lottery's headquarters address as their own.

The letters claim the recipients were drawn as winners in the "Summer 2015 Promotional" and need to include a cashier's check to pay insurance and processing fees to the "clearing house," a process the letter says is required by law.

The Missouri Lottery reminds players it never requires players to provide money to claim a prize. It also reminds players lottery employees have no way of knowing the identity winners of scratch-off and draw games until they claim a prize at a retail location or its office.

The Missouri Lottery security section urges anyone who receives these mailings to contact the Attorney General's Fraud Hotline at 800-392-8222 or the Missouri Lottery at 573-751-4050.