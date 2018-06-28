Missouri man, 52, identified as flood victim

Authorities have identified another of the 15 people killed in the winter flood in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Saturday that the body of 52-year-old Brian N. Hunt of Halfway was found Friday in southwest Missouri. His vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Polk County on Dec. 26.

Mike O'Connell of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency said earlier that Hunt's body was found just downstream from where his vehicle left the road.