Missouri man accused in stabbing over soda fountain machine

HILLSBORO (AP) — A St. Louis-area man is accused of repeatedly stabbing a man who got in front of him at a convenience store's soda fountain machine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/21jnlyP) reported that prosecutors in Jefferson County charged 32-year-old Bennie Hornbeck of Hillsboro with felony first-degree assault.

Investigators said Hornbeck was at a convenience store near De Soto on Tuesday when he became angered that a man walked in front of him at a soda machine.

Court documents allege that Hornbeck pulled a fixed-blade knife from his picked and stabbed the victim five times, including on his head.

The victim's medical status was not immediately clear.

Online court records don't show whether Hornbeck has an attorney.