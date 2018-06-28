Missouri man accused of arson bid during domestic dispute

ZALMA (AP) — A southeastern Missouri man is charged with assault after authorities say he tried to set his house on fire while his girlfriend was inside.

The (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian reports that 35-year-old Mark Rohan of tiny Zalma in Bollinger County is charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

An investigator says in a probable-cause statement that after the couple argued, the girlfriend was packing a duffel bag with plans to leave the house when Rohan doused the inside of the house with gasoline and tried to ignite it.

When the woman was trying to flee, Rohan allegedly grabbed her before she broke away and went to her parent's house.

Online court records don't show whether Rohan has an attorney.