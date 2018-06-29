Missouri man accused of burglarizing police department

By: The Associated Press

PARMA (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is accused of burglary after allegedly targeting a most unlikely place — a police department.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that New Madrid County deputies were called Tuesday after an employee of the small town of Parma saw a man sitting on a table in the police evidence room.

The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived. A back door had been pried open, the evidence room was ransacked, and several guns were in a backpack, with other guns propped nearby.

Sheriff Terry Stevens says deputies found the suspect, Anthony Leisure, a short time later, in possession of a handgun magazine and several drug field testing kits.

Leisure is charged with second-degree burglary and is jailed on $25,000 bond.