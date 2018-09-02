Missouri man accused of forcing 8-year-old to eat meth

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man on parole is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in a motel room, and forcing her to eat methamphetamine and smoke marijuana.

Franklin County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 48-year-old Brett Pendleton of Union with sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child. He is jailed on $250,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.

Police said the girl is a relative of Pendleton and had permission from her mother to visit him. The girl told her mother about the abuse. The child was treated and released at a hospital, where workers called police.

Pendleton is on parole after pleading guilty in 2012 to manufacturing meth.