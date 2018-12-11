Missouri man accused of infant son's methamphetamine death

FARMINGTON (AP) - A southeastern Missouri man is jailed on $1 million bond after being accused of causing the methamphetamine-related death of his eight-month-old son.

The (Park Hills) Daily Journal reports 21-year-old James Belleville of Valles Mines in St. Francois County is charged with felony abuse of a child resulting in death.

The charge alleges that Belleville permitted infant Caleb Belleville to ingest methamphetamine. An autopsy determined the baby died last October of acute methamphetamine intoxication, although alcohol also was found in the child's system.

The newspaper reports that Belleville told investigators on Tuesday that he had not used methamphetamine in several months, but he later admitted to using the drug in January.

Online court records don't show whether Belleville has an attorney. He does not have a listed home telephone number.