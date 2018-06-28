Missouri man accused of molesting toddler while baby-sitting

By: The Associated Press

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $250,000 bond after being accused of molesting a couple's 1-year-old girl he was baby-sitting before being pummeled by the girl's father.

KMBC-TV reports that Clay County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Jayson Newlun with statutory sodomy.

Court documents allege that Newlun was baby-sitting the toddler June 30 when the girl's parents returned to the home to retrieve something when the mother found Newlun taking an inappropriate photo of the girl and molesting her.

After the mother ran to get notify her husband, the husband repeatedly punched Newlun and hit him with a dresser drawer before a neighbor intervened.

Online court records don't show whether Newlun has an attorney.