Missouri Man Accused of Offering Bounties on Police

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man is accused of posting an ad on Craigslist offering a $1 million bounty for each police officer killed from the Maplewood Police Department.



But the mother of 32-year-old William Lawrence tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her son wouldn't hurt anybody.



A complaint filed Friday in federal court charges Lawrence with use of a facility of interstate commerce in the commission of a murder for hire. Maplewood Police Chief Stephen Kruse said Monday the department took the threat very seriously.



Lawrence's mother, Judy Freist, said her son suffers from bipolar disorder and depression. She also said he was angry with the city of Maplewood because of a case involving driving under the influence.



Court records did not list a lawyer for Lawrence.