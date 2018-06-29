Missouri man accused of planning to assassinate Obama

JEFFERSON CITY - A Stover man was charged in federal court Tuesday for allegedly threatening to shoot and kill President Obama.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said 24-year-old Cameron Stout had done research and asked people to help him carry out his plan to assassinate the president.

Dickinson said Stout asked a former Aryan Nations member to help him get a rifle and help him plan to shoot Obama in the next few weeks. The former Aryan Nations member reported this to a Morgan County sheriff's deputy Friday and told the deputy he had told Stout he could get a high-ranking member of the Aryan Nations to help Stout get a rifle.

Dickinson said Stout talked about shooting the president again with the former Aryan Nations member on Saturday. Stout drew two diagrams of the Washington, D.C. area and the shooting locations he found by doing research. Dickinson said Stout gave the diagrams to the former member who turned them over to law enforcement. Stout also told the former member he got his .270 Weatherby rifle with a high-powered scope back from the person he had loaned it to, and he was ready to use it to kill Obama.

Dickinson said the former member met with Stout again on Monday and made arrangements for Stout to meet a high-ranking member of the Aryan Nations.

Tuesday morning, Dickinson said Stout, the former member and an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the high-ranking Aryan Nation member met. Stout told them his plan was to set up at Crown Center in Kansas City and shoot Obama the next time he came to Kansas City. Dickinson said Stout asked the officer to get him transportation to and from Kansas City. Stout allegedly said he was a competent shot up to 200 yards.

Dickinson said Stout was arrested and had an initial court appearance Tuesday. He's in federal custody.