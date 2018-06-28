Missouri man accused of threatening family member

ARMSTRONG - A Howard County man was taken to jail Tuesday evening after being accused of brandishing a knife in a threatening manner to a family member, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Department report.

Emmitte Fenton, 53, was taken into custody Tuesday by a Howard County sheriff's deputy and later turned over to Boone County sheriff deputies near Harrisburg after authorities received a 911 call reporting a disturbance with a knife.

Deputies were sent to the 4600 block of Yeager Road, where a male told deputies Fenton became upset and threatened him with a kitchen knife in his home, according to the report.

A 62-year-old woman at the home during the disturbance requested medical attention and was taken to the local hospital, according to the report.

The report also said Fenton was not present when deputies arrived but was taken into custody a few hours in Howard County. Fenton was being held in Boone County Jail on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and parole violation.