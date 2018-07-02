Missouri man accused of trying to buy sex with girl

ST. CHARLES (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man is accused of trying to engage in sexual acts with a girl by responding to an online ad posted by an undercover officer.

St. Charles County prosecutors on Friday charged 40-year-old Cory Gittemeier of O'Fallon with attempted sexual trafficking of a child younger than 18.

Police say Gittemeier responded to an online ad posted by an undercover investigator and offered to pay for sex with a girl younger than 14. Police say he was arrested near the planned meeting site, and two clear bags containing female underwear were found in his vehicle.

Online court records do not show whether Gittemeier has an attorney.