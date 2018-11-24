Missouri Man Acquitted in Stabbing Death

By: The Associated Press

PINEVILLE (AP) - A jury in southwest Missouri has found a 30-year-old man innocent in a 2013 stabbing death.

Boyd Marcum was acquitted Thursday of second-degree murder charges in the death of 29-year-old Kevin Anderson. Marcum was also found innocent of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.

Officers found Anderson lying on a porch at a home in September 2013 bleeding from a chest wound.

Police said Marcum told authorities Anderson grabbed him by the throat during a dispute. Marcum said he couldn't breathe, so he pulled his pocket knife out with his free hand and stabbed Anderson once.