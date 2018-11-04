Missouri man admits creating thousands of fake licenses

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty to federal charges after police officers found thousands of fake driver's licenses at his home.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Tracy Allan Ford, of Lee's Summit, entered his plea Wednesday to one count of producing fraudulent identification documents.

During a search on Sept. 29, 2015, Lee's Summit police found more than 2,300 counterfeit Missouri driver's licenses in various stages of production at his home. They also found equipment needed to make the licenses.

Ford told investigators he had produced fake Missouri driver's licenses for three years, using specialized materials he ordered online, including holograms from a company in China.

The investigation began after a Lee's Summit officer saw an underage woman buy liquor and she admitted using a fake license provided by Ford.