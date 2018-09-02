Missouri man admits using teen girl to produce child porn

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 43-year-old Kansas City man is facing at least 15 years in federal prison for recording inappropriate videos of two minor victims.

Prosecutors say one of Marcus Clarke's victims was a teenager who responded to his online advertisement seeking a model, and the other was a young girl he secretly filmed in the shower.

Clarke pleaded guilty Monday to producing child pornography and attempting to do so.

Prosecutors say a 15-year-old girl had been using a borrowed cell phone whose owner notified a Prairie Village, Kansas, detective when she saw a text exchange about a modeling photo shoot.

Clarke was arrested Oct. 22 when he arrived at a Prairie Village park to meet the girl after making arrangements with an FBI agent using the same phone the girl had used.