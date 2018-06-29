Missouri man agrees to let judge decide new murder trial

By: The Associated Press

TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri man granted a new trial in the 2011 killing of his wife has agreed to let a visiting judge — not a jury — decide the matter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis County Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer also turned down a bid by Russell Faria's prosecutor to exclude any evidence of an alternate suspect in the death of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria.

The Lincoln County case is scheduled to go to trial next month.

Forty-five-year-old Russell Faria has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge linked to the stabbing death of his wife.

He had been convicted and sentenced to life in prison before a judge ordered him retried, after Faria's attorneys argued newly discovered evidence would have changed the trial's outcome.