Missouri man among those granted clemency

KENNETT (AP) - A southeast Missouri man's prison term will end April 15 after he was granted clemency this week by President Barack Obama.

The Southeast Missourian reported that Antonio Gromyko Reeves of Kennett pleaded guilty in 2004 to cocaine distribution and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Obama commuted the sentences of eight drug convicts Wednesday as part of his initiative to reduce harsh sentences under outdated guidelines. The commutations are the first issued under new guidelines announced earlier this year designed to cut costs by reducing the nation's bulging prison population and grant leniency to nonviolent drug offenders sentenced to double-digit terms.

By the time he is released, Reeves will have served nearly 11 years of his 15-year sentence.