Missouri man arrested, accused of stealing beehives
NEW CAMBRIA — Police in northern Missouri have arrested a New Cambria man accused of stealing a dozen beehives over four counties.
Television station KTVO reports that Ricky Elam was arrested Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant near his home that turned up the stolen beehives.
Authorities in Macon, Linn, Schuyler and Randolph counties said they had fielded numerous reports of stolen hives over the last year.
Authorities say the search warrant was issued after a beekeeper in Macon County installed a GPS tracker in one of his hives. On Wednesday, that hive was stolen and traced to Elam’s property.
More News
Grid
List
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A student at the West Location of Tiger Tots Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – During his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced an extension of the phase one reopening... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As Boone County moves into the next phase of reopening, hair salons can now open their doors to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City Manager of Columbia announced plans to further cut city budgets due to the effects of COVID-19.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - While other sports adjust the game plan to respect social distancing, some are just playing things business... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City says it will begin bringing back faculty, staff and students... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — During the State of the City address, John Glascock said the city is leaving it up to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
in
Editor's note: Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Click below to watch the final candidate forum for the Columbia School Board. All four candidates - Jonathan... More >>
in
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) - Police in suburban Kansas City say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting,... More >>
in
(CNN) - President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order against social media companies on Thursday, White House... More >>
in
As heated protests over George Floyd's death continue, Minnesota governor warns of 'extremely dangerous situation'
(CNN) - Hundreds remained on the streets of Minneapolis late Wednesday night protesting the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — An employee at The Bluffs in Columbia tested positive for COVID 19, executive director Donna Bowers announced in... More >>
in
US— The fraught, freighted number of this particular American moment is a round one brimming with zeroes: 100,000. A hundred... More >>
in