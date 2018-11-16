Missouri Man Arrested After Chase with Toddler in Car

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - A 23-year-old northwest Missouri man is in jail after police say he led officers on a chase while his 2-year-old child was unrestrained in the car.

Grandview police say the chase early Sunday sometimes reached 100 mph before officers stopped following the car. Eventually, the car was abandoned and police found the 2-year-old boy in the back seat, not in his car seat.

Kansas City and Grandview police searched the area where the car was abandoned and found the man hiding in a creek in waist-deep water.

The man was taken to a hospital for hypothermia. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The man faces possible charges of child endangerment. KCTV reports the boy was placed in state custody.