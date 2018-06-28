Missouri man arrested in grandfather's shooting death

By: The Associated Press

DIAMOND (AP) - Southwest Missouri authorities said a man is charged with in the shooting death of his 88-year-old grandfather, who was an immigrant from Thailand.

The Jasper County sheriff said deputies were called to the home of Xai Yang near Diamond early Sunday and found the elderly man dead from a gunshot wound.

His 27-year-old grandson, Lee Yang, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

KYTV reported the Yang family came to southwest Missouri about 10 years ago from Thailand.

It was not immediately clear if Lee Yang had an attorney.