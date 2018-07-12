Missouri man charged in deaths of sons

RICHMOND (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged in the 2013 deaths of his two young sons, who died when their trailer home caught fire.

The Kansas City Star reports 34-year-old Randy Michael Garrison was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, child abandonment and arson in the deaths of 1-year-old Ashton Garrison and 3-year-old Roger Garrison. The boys died in December 2013 when their Orrick home caught fire.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Randy Garrison, who's being held on $200,000 bond. He was charged earlier with child abandonment.

No court date has been set on the new charge.

Prosecutors say in the new charge that Garrison lied and gave inconsistent statements to investigators on what happened when the fire broke out and about his efforts to save his sons.