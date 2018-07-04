Missouri man charged in Kansas man's shooting death
BLUE SPRINGS (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Kansas man outside a restaurant.
Jackson County prosecutors charged 24-year-old John Dewayne Jeffries of Raytown on Thursday in the death of Clinton Peckman, of Paola, Kansas, who had gone to the area to work.
Investigators say Peckman was shot while he was inside a work van parked near the Bethlehem Cafe in Blue Springs.
Jeffries also is charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle from another couple before he was found and arrested.
