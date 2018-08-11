Missouri man charged with chasing 13-year-old with hatchet

GLADSTONE (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with chasing a 13-year-old boy with a hatchet.

The Kansas City Star reports that 21-year-old Joseph Havner of Gladstone is jailed in Clay County on charges of assault and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say Havner told police the boy had stolen $40 from his home four months earlier. The boy told police that Havner chased him Tuesday, demanded the money and threatened him with a hatchet. The boy said he knew nothing about the $40.

A man visiting Havner's home took the hatchet away from him.

Havner told police when asked what he intended to do to the boy with the hatchet that "I was going to kill him."