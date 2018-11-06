Missouri Man Charged with DWI for 11th Time

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man is facing drunk-driving charges -- for the 11th time.

Florissant police on Monday stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. Authorities say the driver, 53-year-old Joseph Arthur Hayes of Florissant, was arrested.

Prosecutors charged Hayes with driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is jailed on $100,000 bond.

St. Louis County Police say Hayes had 10 prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and for driving while suspended or revoked.