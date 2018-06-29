Missouri man charged with murder in stabbing death of boss

LOUISBURG (AP) — A southwestern Missouri man has been accused of stabbing his boss to death and stealing the man's checks.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 29-year-old Adam Redding was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the Wednesday death of Carroll Ford.

Investigators say Ford's body was found Wednesday evening in his shop building in Louisburg. Police say Ford had been stabbed 30 times.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says Ford had hired Redding to help on the farm. Investigators say they discovered checks with forged signatures transferring money from Ford's account to Redding's mother and girlfriend, and a search Thursday of Redding's vehicle turned up bloody boots and a shirt.

Redding is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond. There is no attorney listed for him in online court records.