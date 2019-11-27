Missouri Man Charged With Running over Goose

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man is facing criminal charges after surveillance video shows him running over a goose in a parking lot, then backing up and doing it again.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 35-year-old Kristopher Sonntag, of Nixa, was charged Monday with two misdemeanor counts of illegally killing wildlife.

He is accused of running over a Canada goose April 13 in the parking lot of Springfield machinery company Grizzly Industrial while driving his girlfriend's van.

Investigators say Sonntag initially told agents he was not used to driving the vehicle and lost control. They say he later told them he thought the goose would move, and that he accidentally ran over the bird a second time while checking to see if it was dead.