Missouri man charged with sex trafficking of a minor

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Missouri man has been indicted for allegedly sex trafficking three female victims, including a minor.

The Columbia Missourian reports 25-year-old Kenneth Jones was arrested on Feb. 23 and accused of forcing a runaway 17-year-old girl into sex work.

Federal prosecutors say Jones was charged Wednesday on suspicion of trafficking the other two victims, both women, between May 1 and June 1.

Investigators say Jones told police he knew the teenager was underage but claimed she was 18 so she could work in a brothel in Columbia. Prosecutors say the teenager wanted to stop sex work but continued out of fear.

The second woman says Jones threatened her with a firearm if she didn't continue prostitution. The third woman ran away from Jones in late May or early June.