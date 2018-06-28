Missouri Man Claims Second-tier Powerball Prize

Thirty-eight-year-old Kendall Gladbach of Carrollton matched five numbers in Saturday's drawing -- good enough for the second-tier prize of $667,000. Gladbach works in maintenance at Carroll County Memorial Hospital. He and his wife, Tamra, have seven children between them. The couple plan to use the money to pay off debt and finance their children's education. Saturday's Powerball jackpot of $365 million was won by eight employees of a meatpacking plant in Nebraska.