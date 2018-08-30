Missouri man cleared in 2013 death linked to shooting, fire

FARMINGTON (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been acquitted of charges that he fatally shot a man in the head before dousing him with gasoline and setting him on fire.

The (Park Hills) Daily Journal reports a St. Francois County jury deliberated an hour Tuesday before finding 57-year-old David Sperry not guilty of first-degree murder, arson and armed criminal action charges.

Authorities say Sperry worked as a handyman for 68-year-old Kenneth Ray Vaughn.

Vaughn was found dead in January 2013 in his mobile home.

During a videotaped statement played to jurors. Sperry insisted to investigators he had no role in Vaughn's death.

The firearm suspected in the shooting has not been found.

Sperry was ordered released immediately after the verdict.