Missouri man convicted in fatal wreck after police chase

4 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Monday, April 11 2016 Apr 11, 2016 Monday, April 11, 2016 7:50:54 PM CDT April 11, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — An Independence man was convicted of killing another motorist while fleeing from police in a chase that began in Independence and ended in Kansas City.

A Jackson County jury on Monday convicted 24-year-old Andrew Stark of second-degree murder, assault and other charges. The crash in January 2014 killed 35-year-old Jason Lewis.

Prosecutors said the chase started in Independence when an officer saw Stark's car speeding. The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph before the officer stopped pursuing Stark.

About four blocks after the chase ended, Stark ran a stop light in Kansas City and hit a vehicle driven by Lewis. Two passengers in Lewis' vehicle were injured.

Stark will be sentenced in June.

