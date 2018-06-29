Missouri Man Convicted of 2012 Rape

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A 37-year-old Missouri man has been convicted of raping a woman at an Elgin, Ill., motel last year.

Kane County prosecutors said the jury deliberated for about 10 hours before finding Mudy A. Munoz-Salgado of Eldon, Mo., guilty on Thursday, even though the victim did not testify.

Prosecutors said the victim left Illinois after the investigation and they couldn't find her for trial.

Munoz-Salgado faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison when he's sentenced on his convictions for rape, battery and unlawful restraint.

Prosecutors said the woman had traveled from Missouri to Elgin last November to visit her boyfriend, who was working with Munoz-Salgado on a construction crew and staying at the same motel. She was attacked after stepping outside of her room just after midnight.