Missouri man convicted of abusing foster children

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man will be sentenced in October for sexually abusing three foster children in his care.

Forty-two-year-old Mark Obrien was found guilty by a Greene County judge Wednesday on several counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and child abuse. He could be sentenced to life in prison.

The Springfield News-Leader reports one of the victims said he was forced to sleep outside at night, without blankets or shelter, and another testified that Obrien said he would never see his mother again if the victim told anyone.

The victims were under the age of 14 at the time of the abuse in 2007 and 2010.

Obrien testified in his own defense and called several character witnesses during the trial.

Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 23.