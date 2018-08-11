Missouri man convicted of assault, shooting wife in eye

By: The Associated Press

PINEVILLE (AP) — A jury in southwestern Missouri's McDonald County has convicted a man of a lesser felony domestic assault charge for shooting his wife in the eye with a pellet gun.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/2nn0jWb ) reported 60-year-old Michael L. Phillips of Neosho was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

The trial was held in McDonald County on a venue change from Newton County. Phillips' sentencing is set for May 14.

Fifty-one-year-old Donna Phillips testified that she has no clear memory of her husband shooting her in February of last year in their room at a Neosho hotel, where they worked and lived.

Phillips said she now is unable to work, wears a brace on one foot, walks with a cane and is in physical therapy.