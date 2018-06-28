Missouri man convicted of woman's 2009 shotgun death

By: The Associated Press

STOCKTON (AP) — A southwestern Missouri man faces a mandatory life sentence now that he's been found guilty of a 2009 shotgun killing.

The Joplin Globe reports that a Vernon County jury on Thursday convicted 36-year-old Jeremy Maples of first-degree murder in the death of Belinda Beisly.

Investigators say Bob Beisly II recruited Maples, his farmhand, to kill his estranged wife because they were going through a divorce and she stood to gain a significant portion of the family farm.

Beisly was charged with first-degree murder until last year, when the state was forced to dismiss the charge because of a lack of evidence.

Maples says he didn't commit the killing but found her body in her home.

Maples' sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5.