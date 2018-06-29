Missouri man dies after being run over by train in Oklahoma

FAIRLAND, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Missouri man was killed when he was run over by a train that he apparently had fallen off of near Fairland.

The OHP said Saturday that 33-year-old Jesse Lloyd Bingaman of Springfield, Missouri, was found lying between two sets of tracks after being spotted by the crew of a train headed east.

The patrol says it appears Bingaman had been riding on a westbound train that had passed through the area earlier and that he apparently fell off and underneath the westbound train.

Bingaman's body was found shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.