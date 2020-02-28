Missouri man dies in ATV accident

LICKING (AP) — A man has died after falling from an all-terrain vehicle in south-central Missouri.

The West Plains Daily Quill reports that 61-year-old Theodore R. Johnson died of injuries suffered in the ATV crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Thursday south of Licking.

The patrol says Johnson was trying to climb an embankment in the ATV when the vehicle flipped over, trapping Johnson under it. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.