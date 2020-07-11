Missouri Man Dies in Farm Well

By: The Associated Press

GUNN CITY (AP) - Authorities say a northwest Missouri man died after he was found inside a well.

The body of 72-year-old Connie Dillon of Pleasant Hill was recovered from a well Thursday in rural Cass County.

Emergency personnel were called to his home Thursday evening. Rescue crews used a tripod and harness to recover Hill's body. It was unclear how long he was in the well, which was about 30 feet deep.

Officials are investigating the cause of death but have said foul play is not suspected.