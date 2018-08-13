Missouri man dies when tractor overturns on top of him

By: The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Mo. (AP) - A rural northeast Missouri man has died after his tractor rolled over on top of him.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports 62-year-old Ronnie Krause of Memphis, Missouri died Sunday morning.

Authorities said Krause was driving the tractor onto a flatbed trailer when it overturned. He was flown to a hospital in Quincy, where he died.

Memphis is in Scotland County, not far from the Iowa border.