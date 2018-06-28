Missouri man draws 7 life terms for decades-old abuse

MOUNT VERNON (AP) — A 36-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to seven life terms for child abuse that authorities said began more than 20 years ago.

The Joplin Globe reports that Lawrence County Circuit Judge Jack Goodman sentenced Marcus G. Yoder to the concurrent life terms at a hearing Wednesday. Yoder pleaded guilty earlier to four counts of first-degree statutory rape and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutor Don Trotter says the convictions pertain to the sexual abuse of two girls and two boys. He said some of the victims had been foster children.

A probable-cause affidavit said Yoder began molesting one girl in 1992 when he was about 12 and the victim was 6.