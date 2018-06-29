Missouri Man Drowns in Saline County

By: Associated Press

ALMA (AP) - Saline County officials say a 30-year-old Alma area man drowned over the weekend.

Coroner Willie Harlow says Brad Hemme drowned while swimming with friends in a small body of water near the Missouri River in the Grands Pass area.

Harlow says friends noticed Hemme was missing early Sunday and began diving to help him but found him too late.

The Marshall Democrat-News reports Harlow pronounced Hemme dead shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.