Missouri man drowns while cooling off in pond
LINN COUNTY -- A 26-year-old Missouri resident drowned after attempting to cool off in a private pond.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jacob Sprague of Marceline, was suffering from heat exhaustion when he went to cool off in the pond.
He was found face down in the pond at 2:30 p.m.
The private pond is located two miles north of Laclede, according to the Highway Patrol.
