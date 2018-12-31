Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother

15 hours 19 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:11:56 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man shot to death his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother in the home they all shared, authorities said Saturday. He exchanged gunfire with officers as he fled and was captured several hours later in a convenience store, covered in blood and wounded.

Prosecutors filed 15 charges against Richard Darren Emery of St. Charles, Missouri, including first-degree murder, assault and attempted robbery. Authorities said Emery, 46, abandoned his own pickup and tried unsuccessfully to steal a woman's car while on the run, attacking her as well.

Emery remained in a local hospital with two gunshot wounds that authorities said did not appear self-inflicted and most likely came from the shootout with officers. St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said investigators did not know the motive for the shootings as of Saturday evening.

"We may never know," Lohmar said during a news conference. "This one in particular was the worst example of a domestic violence case. Anytime you have a domestic violence case you worry about the safety of the victim, and this would be your worst nightmare."

St. Charles is a city of about 70,000 residents on the Missouri River northwest of St. Louis. Officials said it's had of spate of deadly domestic violence incidents recently — with six deaths in the past eight days that Lohmar said are unrelated.

Officials said police received a call just before midnight Friday about a shooting at the house where Emery and the victims lived. Lohmar said officers later found three victims dead of gunshot wounds in one bedroom. They were Zoe Kasten, 8; her brother, Jonathan Kasten, 10; and their grandmother, Jane Moeckel, 61.

Officers found the fourth victim, a 39-year-old woman, in the home's master bedroom, suffering from gunshot wounds but still alive, Lohmar said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Authorities did not name the fourth victim but described her as the children's mother, the daughter of the older woman and Emery's girlfriend.

The initial call came to police came from inside the house, and Lohmar said investigators believe Moeckel made it.

"During that phone call, the 911 operator could hear gunshots in the background," St. Charles Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said.

Lohmar said Emery attempted to flee in his pickup and was stopped by a police car. He and the officers exchanged shots, and he fled on foot.

Authorities described his attempt to steal another vehicle as a carjacking and said she stabbed its female driver seven times. They said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The area is wooded, and Lohmar said Emery was able to elude police in the dark. But when he sought shelter in the bathroom of the convenience store a few miles away, an employee contacted police, Lohmar said.

Each of the charges against Emery carries a possible penalty of 30 years to life in prison, Lohmar said, adding that more charges are possible and seeking the death penalty is an option under Missouri law.

"It's premature for us to make any sort of pronouncement about that right now, but I can tell you this thing looks and smells like a death penalty case," he said.

___

This version of the story corrects the direction of St. Charles from St. Louis in the second paragraph

More News

Grid
List

Verizon and Disney reach a deal to avoid Fios blackout
Verizon and Disney reach a deal to avoid Fios blackout
(CNN) -- Disney and Verizon have reached an agreement to resolve a high-stakes spat over programming fees that threatened to... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:30:02 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

Minimum wage rising in 20 states in 2019, including Missouri
Minimum wage rising in 20 states in 2019, including Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — At Granny Shaffer's restaurant in Joplin, Missouri, owner Mike Wiggins is reprinting the menus to... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:22:00 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

No talk of solution to shutdown, president tweets blame
No talk of solution to shutdown, president tweets blame
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was firing Twitter barbs at Democrats this weekend as talks to end a weeklong... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:18:56 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man shot to death his girlfriend, her two young children and her... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 11:11:56 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 Sunday, December 30, 2018 8:57:00 AM CST December 30, 2018 in News

2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Moberly
2 men found dead of gunshot wounds in Moberly
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside a car... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 5:50:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News

Hurricane responders from Missouri remember challenges, community
Hurricane responders from Missouri remember challenges, community
BOONE COUNTY - Fallen trees, downed power lines, clogged roads and hundreds of people needing rescue: For some Missouri emergency... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:20:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News

Empire Roller Rink, only roller rink in Columbia, closing next weekend
Empire Roller Rink, only roller rink in Columbia, closing next weekend
COLUMBIA - After 80 years in operation, the Empire Roller Rink is closing down on Jan. 6. Show-Me Central Habitat... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News

MU reduces room and board to combat student debt
MU reduces room and board to combat student debt
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will cut room and board costs for the upcoming school year in efforts to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 9:13:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department Chief Ken Burton resigns
Columbia Police Department Chief Ken Burton resigns
COLUMBIA - Ken Burton resigned as police chief of the Columbia Police Department, the city announced in a late afternoon... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 4:12:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood seeks to resume abortions in Columbia
Planned Parenthood seeks to resume abortions in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Columbia Planned Parenthood passed its state inspection and has requested a federal district court to issue an order... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 3:12:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Woman accused in Darnell Gray death case asks for change of venue
Woman accused in Darnell Gray death case asks for change of venue
JEFFERSON CITY -- The woman accused of killing four-year-old Darnell Gray is requesting the judge change where court proceedings take... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 2:44:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Mail scammers target Columbia consumers
Mail scammers target Columbia consumers
COLUMBIA – Mail scammers are targeting Columbia consumers by posing as an Apple research company. The scammers sent a... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Shutdown could block federal aid to farmers hit by trade war
Shutdown could block federal aid to farmers hit by trade war
WASHINGTON (AP) — The end of 2018 seemed to signal good things to come for America’s farmers. Fresh off the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 2:01:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Missouri death row inmate asks US Supreme Court to intervene
Missouri death row inmate asks US Supreme Court to intervene
COLUMBIA (AP) — A Missouri death row inmate who says execution drugs could interact with his medical condition is asking... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 1:25:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory announced in Boone County
Boil water advisory announced in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY -- Friday Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Boone County announced a precautionary boil water advisory.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 1:18:00 PM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers quicker treatment for breast cancer
Ellis Fischel Cancer Center offers quicker treatment for breast cancer
COLUMBIA - Breast cancer patients will have the option of receiving brachytherapy treatment in Columbia. According to Dr. Gregory... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 28 2018 Dec 28, 2018 Friday, December 28, 2018 4:00:00 AM CST December 28, 2018 in News

Mizzou Tiger fans prepare for trips to Liberty Bowl
Mizzou Tiger fans prepare for trips to Liberty Bowl
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Tiger fans are heading out to Memphis this weekend for the Liberty Bowl against the Oklahoma State... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, December 27 2018 Dec 27, 2018 Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:48:00 PM CST December 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 38°
4am 37°
5am 36°
6am 35°