Missouri man gets 11 years for robbery with plastic gun

11 hours 47 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 Monday, July 30, 2018 2:25:15 PM CDT July 30, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Missouri man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for robbing a credit union with a plastic gun.

The U.S. attorney's office said Monday in a news release that 57-year-old Stephen McCrary of Raytown had pleaded guilty in February to one count of bank robbery. He admitted he stole $3,815 from the Community America Credit Union in Kansas City, Missouri.

Court documents say McCrary approached the teller on Sept. 7, 2016, and pulled out what appeared to be a firearm. He pointed it at the teller and demanded "all of the money in the drawer."

Prosecutors say McCrary has 13 prior felony convictions and has been in prison, on parole, or on probation for 34 of the past 39 years.

