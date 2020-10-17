Missouri man gets 14 years in teen sex case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Missouri man who took a teenage girl from Massachusetts to a motel in Rhode Island intending to sell her for sex has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The judge at the sentencing Tuesday of 30-year-old Stephen Ardrey in federal court said the sentence was to send a message that sex trafficking in Rhode Island is taken seriously and punished severely.

Ardrey, of Springfield, Missouri, previously pleaded guilty to trafficking a minor and transporting a minor to engage in sex.

Prosecutors say Ardrey met the 17-year-old girl online and took her from a library in Medfield, Massachusetts to a motel in West Greenwich in September.

Ardrey's lawyers argued for a lighter sentence because he witnessed his girlfriend's suicide when he was 16 and suffers from a mental illness.